SilverBelles unveils new website

Vivian Herman

Everything you ever wanted to know about us is now available on our first ever comprehensive website, saddlebrooke-silverbelles.com. Read the informational flyer to find out how and who to call to book us for a performance; see where we’ve danced, check out our costumes—even view our submission video to America’s Got Talent. You’ll get to know who we are via individual bios of our members and choreographer and with an original poem that speaks to the variety of our choreography.

Even though it’s just the beginning, this work-in-progress website has beaucoup bits of information that will be invaluable to you when you think about booking talent for any event and venue. Find out about our sister group, the CrystalBelles, also eager to dance for you. We’ve entertained folks all over Tucson, dancing for residents in senior facilities, festival goers at the Harvest Heritage Festival, attendees at fashion shows and luncheons, the Oro Valley Gaslight and the famous Fox Theatre.

Check out our new website (thanks to Jenny Rink, our webmistress) for yourself and book us now for your fall events.

Oh, and about that video to America’s Got Talent? It was sent at their request as they trolled the internet looking for a “senior” dance group. We didn’t make it. I think we looked and danced too good to be seniors. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.