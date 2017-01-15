SilverBelles start new Crystal Belle training class

Vivian Herman

Did you ever want to try your hand (or feet) at learning dance routines in a fun way with no commitment? Well, here’s your chance. Once again the SilverBelles dance team is starting a Crystal Belle training class. First introduced at the SaddleBrooke Activity Fair in January 2016, our current group has been dancing since April and we have room to welcome a few more.

This training class will focus on the dance elements common to many of our performance routines. No costumes or performance shoes are required for participation, but you should have shoes with a smooth leather-like sole for easy movement. No dues or fees. Classes will meet Fridays at 9:00 a.m. in Craft Room No. 3 (HOA 1) beginning January 6, 2017. An orientation will be held at the first session.

As vacancies occur on the performance team and as class participants demonstrate performance readiness and the ability to learn choreography, the most qualified individuals may be invited to join the performance team. Several Crystal Belles in the past are now SilverBelles, but moving on is not a requirement. Come for the fun, the exercise and the joy of movement. Good for the head, good for the heart.

If interested, call Ann Kurtz at 825-5401 or Vivian Herman at 818-2552. The beat goes on. Be a part of it.