SilverBelles perform all year round

Summertime, and the living is easier. Vacations and graduations help break up this hot time in the city, but the SilverBelles are still busy reviewing and revitalizing current routines and putting the finishing touches on new choreography. In addition, new members are learning and perfecting the vines, pivots, turns, kicks and synchronizations that are all part of our complicated dance patterns.

The SilverBelles have been entertaining all around Tucson and Green Valley for many years, in senior living residences and for our friends and neighbors at various functions and parties here in SaddleBrooke. You may have seen us in the last seven or eight variety shows.

It’s not too early to book us for your fall/winter function (December is our busiest month) and not too late to book us for a summer get together. Call Caryl Mobley at 630-698-2232 or email her at carylmobley@yahoo.com to book us for your event. You can also call Ann Kurtz at 520-825-5401 or Vivian Herman at 520-818-2552 for additional information. And please, check out our website silverbellesofsaddlebrooke.com for photos, videos, bios and more.