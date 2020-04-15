Sign Up Season for Line Dance is Now

Dr. Mark Magdanz

What happens next? Well, we are planning on dancing in the future and would like you to join us. The calendars are not set and our Mexico vacation is canceled, so everything is fluid, but the series will begin about one week after we get the authorization to return to the facilities. Students from the winter will receive their usual email status updates. Sign up now to reserve your spot on the dance floor. Reservation lists for spring classes are now open, so you don’t have to delay.

In these uncertain days, planning ahead for more enjoyable health activities is one thing in our control. Only take advice from qualified profession sources—never political ones. Even excessive vitamins and exercise can hinder your immune response. In addition to walking outdoors, yard work and house work qualify as exercise, so scrub away.

“If you had to pick one thing … that came closest to the fountain of youth, it would have to be exercise.” (James Fries, MD, Stanford University expert on aging)

“Exercise helps decrease your chances of developing heart disease. This may reduce your chance of getting a cold, flu, or other illness. Exercise causes change in antibodies and white blood cells (WBC). WBCs are the body’s immune system cells that fight disease.” (medicine.gov, Jan. 14, 2018)

“Physical exercise has numerous effects on the human body, including the immune system. After strenuous exercise, athletes pass through a period of impaired immune resistance. Moderate exercise seems to have a beneficial effect on the immune function, which could protect against upper respiratory tract infections.” (National Institute of Health)

Back to learning line dancing with a professional instructor. Lessons make dancing easier, safer, and less stressful. At about $4 per hour, those lessons are also economical. There is a deeper commitment to your fun and education when you’re with a dedicated leader. If you tried dancing before and quit in frustration, try it again; the only ones who’ve failed with Rebecca are the few who quit before developing first stage skills and fitness. Rebecca has one delight in teaching line dance—she loves to see the joy and sense of accomplishment on the faces of students when they succeed.

Fun, mental stimulation, new friends, feelings of accomplishment, laughter, great exercise, and improved memory are a few of the benefits of line dancing. Rebecca’s classes show you how to rediscover your inner child through line dance. Not only does she teach dances completely new to SaddleBrooke, she also teaches some line dances choreographed and filmed right here. Yep, there are a few YouTube videos out there for SaddleBrooke line dances by Rebecca.

For information or to place your name on reservation lists, contact Rebecca Magdanz at linedancin4SB@aol.com or 520-818-2656. Rebecca is a 16-year, full-time resident in SaddleBrooke. She’s in her 14th year as a professional line dance instructor.