Sheriff Lamb talks about law enforcement

Doug Sweetland

On April 27, the SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club heard Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. Lamb was elected to office in November 2016 and assumed his position in January 2017.

Prior to joining the Sheriff’s Office, he served the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community as a police office and detective. During that time he was one of the lead detectives in a joint agency task force on a Federal RICO case that dismantled one of the more violent gangs in East Pinal County. For that effort he received an Award of Excellence from the Arizona Gang Investigators Association.

Since his election to office, the Sheriff has taken on several issues facing the department. In addition to reducing the overall budget deficit (at present a 33% reduction) he has also been able to lift the hiring freeze for the department. This area is critical to providing services to the outer areas of the county. At present there are four officers serving the east and south sides of the county from SaddleBrooke to Kearny. There are also only three deputies assigned to handle all drug related issues for all of Pinal County. To hire and retain quality officers the Sheriff recognizes the need for good compensation and good working conditions for all in the department.

With four reservations located in Pinal County a question was raised as to the working association the Sheriff’s Office has with each. The Sheriff indicated that his department works well with all four reservations, which is important to have continuity in policing services throughout the county.

The Sheriff indicated he is a strong supporter of a strong immigration policy, Second Amendments rights and the enforcement of all of our laws while protecting the rights and freedoms of all people who reside in Pinal County. Sheriff Lamb brings to the county a positive and resourceful approach to serving Pinal County and SaddleBrooke.

SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club meets every Thursday at the MountainView Bistro, East Room, at 8:00 am. All are welcome.