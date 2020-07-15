Dottie Adams

As we shuffle out of line dance limbo, progress has been made to reunite the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club (SBLDC).

The SBLDC has submitted their plan for getting back on the dance floor. A communication has been sent to members with the details on participation. In addition to following the steps in the dances, we must now follow the guidelines of the reopening plan. Our new normal includes distancing, disinfecting, and what I like to refer to as disguising since we will be wearing masks! I think we can agree it was a huge step to recently return. With the constant changes in events, the club articles and emails will continue to keep members up to date.

In the absence of club activities to report on, I recently reached out to members to share some of the shelter shenanigans they’ve been up to. The response was great! Here are some of the ways they’ve been spending their time.

As all unanimously agreed the SBLDC comradery was greatly missed. The line dancers have kept busy golfing, walking, biking, following exercise classes on YouTube, taking pets on long walks, binge watching Schitt’s Creek, keeping a one-week log to establish toilet paper use, playing Qwirkle—sometimes twice a day, playing ping pong in transformed living area, shopping online—putting things in the cart, never purchasing them but feeling empowered—doing puzzles, crocheting, and book publishing!

In addition to all of these activities and volunteering within the club, line dancers have been using their time and talent making thinking of you cards for nursing home residents and helping with the various mask projects. This includes donating fabric, sewing, and washing and ironing fabric. An estimated 800 masks were made by line dancers.

I would like to thank everyone for sharing their shenanigans and using their time and talents to help others!

I saw this on Facebook, “If someone rains on your parade, throw back your head, spread your arms wide, and dance in the rain.” Considering we live in a desert state I feel we have done that!

A TGIF continues to be scheduled for Aug. 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. and the Christmas Party on Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Membership in the club is not required.

If you would like to join the SBLDC, check out our website at sbldc.weebly.com or contact Diana Carbone at dianadlucid1@gmail.com. Members enjoy a flexible choice of line dance lessons and workshop sessions with no pre-bookings required for the bargain membership fee of $10 per year! Why miss all the fun? Sign-up now!