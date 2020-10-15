Senior Village Volunteers Are Ready to Help

Suzanne Marlatt Stewart

Every now and then, Senior Village hears the comment, “I don’t want to be a bother, so I don’t call the village when I need a service.”

There is no reason to postpone scheduling an appointment or putting off a small needed project. As a member, you can utilize village services six times a month or 18 times every 90 days. Senior Village has 170 volunteers available to help with transportation, home projects, electronics and more.

Bill and Susie Smith recently joined Senior Village. They bought a new computer and printer and needed help setting them up. They made a call to the village and an appointment was scheduled. Volunteer Bill Lunquist came over to help. Everything was going fine except for one issue Bill L. could not solve. During the night, he pondered the problem, came up with a solution, and called Bill S. the next morning. He asked to come back and was able to resolve the problem.

Bill Smith offered these words of praise, “Thanks, Bill, for your help. You went above and beyond my expectations. What peace of mind to know help is only a phone call away.”

Don’t hesitate to set up an appointment; call 520-314-1042. Our volunteers are waiting to hear from you and eager to be of service.