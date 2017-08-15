Senior Village at SaddleBrooke – Neighbors helping Neighbors

Monthly fun events

Sandy Morse

By now, most people know about Senior Village and that we are truly “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and make life a little easier for many of us. But did you know Senior Village is also about having fun? Yup, we have several monthly social events where our members get together for camaraderie and some good old fashioned fun!

“All I need is one more!” Suspense is building and everyone listens, then it comes, the exclamation of victory—“BINGO!” With a big smile, the winner heads towards the prize table while the rest of the players clear their boards and get ready for another round and hopefully the chance to be the next one to shout “BINGO!”

Our enthusiastic group of players are Senior Village members who attend our monthly Bingo games, held the first Friday of the month from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the Saguaro Room at MountainView. Our very professional caller is Pat Gabric, who keeps the place hopping with some very unusual games. No big money purses here, but lots of little prizes along with some sweets so you can indulge in a little sugar fix. And if you need a ride to Bingo, just call Lois at 818-1880 or Peggy at 818-6360 and we’ll pick you up; now how great is that?

The success of Village Bingo has led to another fun activity for our gentlemen members: a weekly men’s putting group that meets on Wednesdays. These fellows gather for the fun of getting out together on the putting green, even if their eyesight’s not real sharp or their hands are not too steady. What a great way to enjoy our beautiful scenery, spend some time with the guys and experience that thrill when you sink that putt! And maybe a beer or soft drink afterwards adds up to a great way to spend the afternoon. And if you need transportation to this event, we’re happy to come and get you; all you have to do is call us at 314-1042.

So come and join the fun, meet new neighbors and enjoy the many benefits of being a Senior Village member. To learn more about being a member, a volunteer, a friend, or to donate to Senior Village, just call our main number at 314-1042.