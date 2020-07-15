Senior Village at SaddleBrooke – Neighbors helping Neighbors

Interested in Volunteering? Be a Part of the Senior Village Team

Suzanne Marlatt Stewart

Since retiring you may be asking yourself, “What do I want to do with my time?” Are you searching for a purpose, a way to utilize your skills? Are you missing social contact? Volunteering just may be the answer.

Following are some benefits for considering volunteering:

* Strengthen your community and your social network when you volunteer. You have the opportunity to make connections with people you are helping and cultivate friendships with other volunteers.

* Reverse loneliness in your life! A study by the “Campaign to End Loneliness” states that “close to 45 percent of the people in the U.S. admit to feeling lonely.” Loneliness and social isolation are the two most severe epidemics in the world today.

* Improve brain function, mental and physical health, and lower risks for depression through consistent social interaction. Another benefit may be improving your immune system. Socially, the benefits of volunteering show up quickly and have long term effects.

* Create strong bonds with other volunteers. You can feel the need for deeper connections with other people. You may just find you live longer and happier.

* Help delay or prevent brain deterioration. Research has shown that people who volunteer may be at a lower risk for dementia. Studies from the “Journal of Gerontology” suggest social service improves elasticity in the brain. A fantastic outlet just could be volunteering.

* Feel younger and experience less pain or other chronic systems such as heart disease. Older volunteers can benefit the most from getting out of the house and engaging with others.

* Volunteering is just plain fun!

If you are ready to make new friends, improve your mental and physical health, and maybe develop some new skills along the way, start volunteering. You can change your life and the lives of others by service to your community. Don’t overlook the benefits of volunteering.

Senior Village is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in SaddleBrooke dedicated to helping its members stay independent by providing transportation to appointments and errands, performing home and yard projects, and offering social activities. The Village philosophy is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.” If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, call 520-314-1042 or visit www.seniorvillage.org.

Senior Village Volunteers Help Members with Audio Books

Suzanne Marlatt Stewart, Publicity Coordinator

Just a few years ago, it would have been inconceivable to imagine a world without paper books. Then came electronic book (ebook) formats like Kindle and Nook. A third alternative emerged in a different format—audio books.

There are many reasons the audio book format has gained popularity.

* Audio books are more than a spoken version of a printed book. These books are like an elaborate audio play. With this type of entertainment, it is a bit like the return of the good old radio productions.

* Audio books can help improve your comprehension and vocabulary. Hearing new words independently or in combination with reading increases this ability.

* Audio books provide the ability to listen two times faster than the speed of reading. You can easily learn to listen faster with practice.

* Audio books provide a great way to pass the time when traveling in a car and are an excellent way to combat boredom.

* Audio books provide an alternative to reading a book if you have vision problems. You can just close your eyes and escape.

* Audio books make it easy to listen to a story while engaging in other activities.

Senior Village member, Jeanette Wollinka, has been using audio books for years. She states, “It is a great way to multi-task, listening to an audio book.” Jeanette loves to listen to audio books while sewing, walking, and doing mundane chores.

Thanks to a grant from Friends of the SaddleBrooke Libraries, Village members can easily enjoy the loan of an audio book player. A volunteer will be glad to help you with the set-up of a loaner machine and choosing books. If interested, call Senior Village to set up an appointment.

