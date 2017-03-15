SBTTC dazzles at Tucson Senior Olympics

Bob Rubenstein

Once again, the SaddleBrooke Table Tennis Club flexed its ping pong pectoral muscles at this year’s Tucson Senior Olympics by taking home an array of Gold, Silver and Bronze medals. The perennial men’s doubles powerhouse duo of Greg Hlushko and Tom Sacra pulled off a Patriots-like comeback by winning Gold after being two games down. Dan Plattner and our very own nationally-ranked Gunter Pawlowski also won Gold in their age category as did Ed Mandler (who one swears is aging backwards!) and his men’s doubles partner. Beverly Rich took home Silver Medals in both women’s singles and doubles and Joe Macher and Ilona Martin, two of the most improved members of the SBTTC, won a Silver medal in mixed doubles. As for Beverly and I in mixed doubles—well, let’s just say the Tucson Senior Olympics was a memorable experience in friendly competition and spiritual enlightenment!

With an extremely robust training program for beginner and intermediate players, along with some very enthusiastic new members joining our club this year, the SBTTC expects to send an even larger team to next year’s event and come away with even more impressive results.

Heartiest congratulations to all of this year’s participants and please feel free to check out our pics at https://sbttc.wordpress.com/.