Save the date: Glass Art Club fundraiser

Varda Main

The SaddleBrooke Glass Art Club is holding its first ever fundraiser. Why? Because fused glass has become so popular at the club, that we’ve outgrown our kiln and are raising funds for a larger one. We’re looking to share our glass and other art creations with you.

Tickets cost $4 in advance, $5 at the door, and will go on sale starting on Monday, Oct. 7, Mondays through Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Glass Art Club in the SaddleBrooke TWO Arts & Crafts Center Turquoise Room. Your admission ticket provides wine, food, door prize entry, and one ticket for the drawing of your choice. Additional tickets for the drawings will be two for $5 or five for $10 at the door or six for $10 in advance.

The Glass Art silent auction and drawings will take place on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The Glass Art Club members and families are donating glass art of all sorts and sizes, including large spun bowls, stained glass panels, fused glass pieces, lamps, and boxes, as well as other creations such as paintings and art photographs. The larger pieces will be offered through a silent auction, and the smaller pieces will be offered through drawings. There will be something for everyone and everyone’s budget.

Come join us and celebrate the glory of glass arts while helping the Glass Art Club grow to meet the needs of the SaddleBrooke community.