Save the date for the FHAN conference in October

On October 16, 2019 our local FHAN chapter, Faith Health Care Alliance Network will be sponsoring a free conference covering all issues associated with the role of the caregiver.

Caregiving can be challenging, demanding and unrelenting but for the right person with the proper support system, it can be a rewarding experience.

Caregiving roles take on countless shapes and forms. They assist older adults, the ill and disabled, friends and family members. Caregivers help every day in small and big tasks, handling daily activities such as bathing, managing medications or preparing meals.

While some people with disabilities and older adults receive care from paid professional caregivers, most count on unpaid assistance from families, friends and neighbors.

But the reality is that family caregivers frequently work alone. The majority of family caregivers who are providing intensive levels of care for a loved one do not get consistent help from family and friends.

Perhaps the best way to know what you can expect as a family caregiver is to talk to other caregivers who have been through the experience and collect their wisdom of what worked for them and what did not.

Put October 16 on your calendar and plan to attend this conference. You will listen as other caregivers share their stories, learn about community resources available to you and begin to get the support you need as a caregiver.

For information contact Wendy Guyton at 520-404-5712.