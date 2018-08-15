Save the date for 22nd Annual SBCO Walkathon

Nancy McCluskey-Moore

The annual SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Walkathon will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 27. This fundraising event helps SBCO support our food, clothing and education programs benefiting youngsters in nearby communities. Registration kick-off for the walkathon will be on Monday, September 24, following the SBCO general meeting. This meeting, which features the popular Golden Goose Fashion Show, will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the MountainView Ballroom.

Throughout the year, Betsy Lowry culls through Golden Goose clothing donations to find runway-worthy gems for this fashion show. Clothing and coordinating accessories, from casual to formal wear, are selected for quality and style in order to display some of the best items available to the store’s shoppers. Betsy also recruits volunteers who are willing to serve as runway models.

The walkathon registration fee of $30 per person covers the cost of a commemorative t-shirt and buffet breakfast. Beginning on September 25, walkers can register every Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the SBCO office at Suite L in the mini-mart plaza. Registrations also can be made online at community-outreach.org. Make plans now to sign up for this very enjoyable event.