Save the date! Cowboy Cookout “Fur” Critters

Charlotte James and Carole Rossof

Mosey on up to the chuck wagon where Chef Dave will be cooking burgers and chicken sausages on the outside grill. All the condiments will be served along with coleslaw and baked beans, and delicious cookies for dessert. SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue (SBPR) will be the worthy beneficiary of all net proceeds from this event. Do not miss out on this opportunity to enjoy another great evening on the beautiful patio and, more importantly, for a chance to help our hard-working friends at the Pet Rescue Network help those most needy animals. A no-host bar will start at 4:00 p.m., with the buffet dinner beginning at 5:00 p.m. Since this is a cowboy themed event, feel free to dress in your best Western garb. Seating is limited to 90 attendees on the patio and 50 inside the Road Runner Grill, and a wait-list will be taken. Tickets go on sale September 25 at 9:00 a.m. in the SaddleBrooke Clubhouse foyer. The SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network (SBPR) will be selling raffle tickets for a handmade quilt donated by one of our SaddleBrooke residents. The quilt will be located in the lobby, and you’ll be able to purchase raffle tickets from a SBPR representative. The cost of the raffles will be one for $5 and three for $10. You will have a chance to purchase raffle tickets the day of the event, and you must be present to claim the item. SBPR will also be selling the 50/25/25 raffles on the day of the event as well.