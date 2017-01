Paul Shalita

This clinic is a practice and critique session designed for players at intermediate and advanced levels who desire to improve their bridge. No partner is necessary. No time commitment; come late, leave early. Meet potential new partners. Sessions run from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday mornings at 37901 S. Arroyo Way in SaddleBrooke. We also offer a separate program for beginners and for novice players. For more information call Paul Shalita at 825-8838.