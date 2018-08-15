Sales Underway For New Courtyard Villas At SaddleBrooke

The recent pre-sale event for the new luxury Courtyard Villa series, priced from the $230s, has been a success. SaddleBrooke residents have given us positive feedback on these exciting “lock & leave” home designs, resulting with more than 20 Villas already sold. Sales are now open to the public for these impressive single-level attached homes.

Located in Unit 50, the last remaining unit within the MountainView Country Club area in SaddleBrooke, the Courtyard Villas are designed to enhance a carefree active adult lifestyle. Offering a low maintenance environment, the homeowners association established for the Courtyard Villas (Unit 50) will take care of the exterior maintenance, landscaping and other common areas within the unit.

“The new Courtyard Villa Series offers four well-designed plans for those buyers who may be downsizing or seeking less maintenance without sacrificing an exceptional living experience,” said Steven Berry, Senior Vice President, Architecture and Design for Robson Communities, Inc. “Ranging in size from 1,404 sq. ft. to 1,777 sq. ft., the Courtyard Villas will offer a variety of designs and options to meet buyer’s needs.” The two larger plans, Viva and Lago, also include a convenient den and offer an option for a powder room.

Another exciting feature with the new Luxury Villas is that each plan includes a private gated courtyard. The gated courtyard is located behind the covered outdoor living space, extending the exterior living experience. The courtyards can be finished with optional pavers or artificial turf.

We anticipate demand for these luxury Courtyard Villa home designs to continue to be very strong. Now is your opportunity to secure a Courtyard Villa for yourself. Please contact the SaddleBrooke Ranch Sales Office at 520-818-6000 for the latest floorplans, pricing, homesite information or to schedule an appointment. The Sales Office is open daily 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.