SaddleBrooke Winds & Strings concert on November 11

Marie Lopez

I love those Friday nights spent enjoying music performed by SaddleBrooke’s own Winds & Strings. Aug. 16 was a musically-filled evening in the MountainView Ballroom at SaddleBrooke TWO, with finger foods, a beverage bar, and even a bit of comedy that filled your spirit. An estimated audience of more than 250 enjoyed tunes that they guessed the titles to, sang along to, and were even sung to by some SaddleBrooke singers.

Some songs played were “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Yesterday,” “Lady Madonna,” and “Twist and Shout.” The audience sang along to “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “God Bless America,” and “This is My Country.” “Yankee Doodle” had the audience on their feet. It was a truly uplifting evening of music and fun.

Come join Winds & Strings on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, in the MountainView Ballroom for another free musical concert. Food will be available for purchase at 6:00 p.m., with the concert beginning at 6:30 p.m.

If you play a musical instrument and would like to join Winds & Strings, please call Jim at 520-241-3522. We would love to have you.