SaddleBrooke whole food plant-based nutrition support group

Dick Kroese

SaddleBrooke plant-based support group tried out four of the plant-based items on Chef Spencer Gorman-Prow’s new menu at the MountainView Bar and Grill. All of us were so pleased with the food. The service was wonderful, and we will be doing it again. All of us feel that this is the way to go if you are concerned about your health. Also, all of us appreciate what they are doing to help plant-based individuals at SaddleBrooke TWO.

If you are interested in our group you can see what we do from our website, sbpbwf.wixsite.com/website#!.