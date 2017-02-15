SaddleBrooke volunteers work the Arizona Trail

Elisabeth Wheeler

The Arizona National Scenic Trail from Mexico to Utah is a continual work in progress. The SaddleBrooke Hiking Club has adopted the Oracle Passage which goes along the east side of Oracle State Park. In January 27 hikers from SaddleBrooke improved a significant portion of the trail. Gary Faulkenberry of Oracle State Park and Zach McDonald of the Arizona Trail Association helped supervise the trail work. Additional work events will be held on Wednesday, February 15 and Wednesday, March 15. It’s fun to get outdoors and work with others on the trail for about three hours at a time. To participate in upcoming work events call Mary Croft at 651-270-1660 or Elisabeth Wheeler at 520-818-1547, trail co-stewards.