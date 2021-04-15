SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club Is Now a Cause-Based Club

Patti R. Albaugh

What is a cause-based club? Rotary Club International has created a new model for club structure and activity, and SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club has adopted the new format. It’s a simpler club model with less administrative hassle, fewer meetings, and quality time with fellow members doing self-selected projects. In this model, members share a passion for particular causes and they center projects and activities around those causes. For SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary members, the new structure is a winner. Administrative structure is reduced to members doing what they enjoy doing and not feeling burdened by the attendance and administrative requirements of a traditional club.

“Rotary’s new strategic plan is underpinned by four key priorities—to increase our impact, expand our reach, enhance participant engagement, and increase our ability to adapt. These new club models represent an opportunity to connect with a more diverse group of individuals—particularly those who are unable or unwilling to join our traditional clubs,” Jessie Harman, chair of the Rotary International Membership Committee, stated.

SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club focuses on children and seniors—the most vulnerable in our area. Projects include improving literacy and reducing hunger in the Copper Corridor north of SaddleBrooke. As examples, members have built and now maintain several Little Free Libraries. A book drive yielded numerous volumes that will be given to teachers to create classroom libraries (taken for granted in suburban schools). In addition, dedicated members travel to Mammoth to support the Food Bank by unloading produce, frozen chickens (closed toe shoes recommended!), and canned goods.

Other projects include donations to Youth On Their Own, homeless veterans residence project, Rotary Vocational Fund, and Rotary Youth Leadership Awards. Each project is initially presented by a member who feels strongly about a need that he or she wants to help. Members are fully invested in the projects they spend time supporting.

Cause-Based Rotary Clubs, such as SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary, allow members to work on projects that are meaningful to them and yet don’t have to be on multiple committees like most clubs! You can make a difference, in your way. If you think you might be interested in this new Rotary Club format, please contact Ron Lenz, membership chair, at 262-358-0130, for more information.