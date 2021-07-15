SaddleBrooke Squares: Join Today!

Carole Hays

If you can walk, you can square dance! The SaddleBrooke Squares Dance Club has changed, and square dancing is now more fun than ever before. We are a square dance club that enjoys the newer aspects of modern square dancing. No longer just country music, our callers use multiple genres, from rock to Broadway. Special attire is not required. Come casual, wear western clothing, or choose square dance attire. Non-dancing social events are included. There are no routines or fancy dance steps to memorize, just walk to the music; you don’t even need to have rhythm. We offer square dance lessons, and, once you learn the basic moves, you will have a challenging and surprisingly fun time.

Easy Way to Make New Friends! We welcome both couples and singles. In your square of eight dancers, you are constantly meeting and changing partners. Each square that our unique computer system assigns you to varies throughout the evening.

Dance For the Health of It! Square dancing has been called the “perfect exercise” because it lowers blood pressure, strengthens bones, improves memory skills, slows onset of dementia, and supplies low-impact cardiovascular conditioning.

Not Just a Dance Club! Along with our weekly evening square dances, club social events are also scheduled. These events may include comedy shows, pool parties, bocce ball games, potluck dinners, magic shows, and trips to such places as Duval Mine and community playhouses and theaters, all great ways to make new friends!

Give Us a Whirl! (GUAW) Our SaddleBrooke Squares Dance Club is composed of over 100 members who love to laugh and have fun. We occasionally offer a free introduction to square dancing night. You will see our GUAW night advertised throughout our community, with announcements in the SaddleBrooke newspapers and on roadside signs.

Check Out Our Website: www.saddlebrookesquares.com

The SaddleBrooke Squares Dance Club is open to both SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents.