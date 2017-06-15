SaddleBrooke SkyGazers

Last chance!

Rita Fletcher

Thursday, June 15, 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. at SaddleBrooke’s Softball Field/Dog Park parking lot; be there! SkyGazers, SaddleBrooke’s Astronomy Club will be! There will be no star parties during the summer.

Star attractions to be viewed through members’ telescopes are Jupiter and Saturn. Saturn will be up over the Catalinas by 9:00 p.m. Globular clusters, open star clusters, colorful double stars, galaxies and the Ring Nebula in Lyra are out and shining for you. Ask tons of questions! Bring the grandkids!

Arrive with parking lights on please to accommodate those already viewing. Weather cancellation is always possible; check by calling Richard at 520-603-0940.

To support astronomy events please consider joining the club. Send a $10 check to SkyGazers and mail to Sam Miller 62930 E. Silkwood Way, Tucson, Arizona 85739. Thank you!