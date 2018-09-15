SaddleBrooke Singers kicks off new season

Steph Mattie

Remember when there were no VCRs, DVRs or program streaming options available to watch your favorite shows? You kept the TV Guide in a prominent place in the family room to check what was coming up on one of the few channels that got good reception. You knew when December rolled around the networks would broadcast treasured holiday specials that you could only see once a year. I can tell you that as a family, my parents, sisters and brother would sit and enjoy these pleasantly familiar tales. We watched them year after year, always lined up on the couch, in our pajamas, singing along with the beloved holiday tunes. With that in mind, you can imagine the smile that came to my face when I first read the following notice from Tanya Elias-Graf, our director in the SaddleBrooke Singers:

“HOLIDAY IN MOTION…Pictures, that is! (With Forever Christmas).

Come kick off your holiday season with the SaddleBrooke Singers as we sing our favorite theme songs to our best-loved holiday movies and television specials! You’ll hear movie and television favorites from How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Polar Express, A Charlie Brown Christmas, along with selections from other holiday specials such as Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, and more! Our concert will conclude with the Forever Christmas Holiday Revue, by Mac Huff. Christmas means so many things to so many people – tradition, humor, sentiment and even glitz! Forever Christmas invites you to join in celebrating the memories and joys of this special holiday season.”

Tanya has once again put together a wonderfully heartwarming and jovial December concert program. She always knows how to strike the right balance between emotional vs. lighthearted pieces. And by including many selections that will be familiar to the audience, it allows everyone to feel included in the program. Of course, concertgoers will also enjoy seeing how the SaddleBrooke Singers add their own twist to these holiday gems! When I received my music packet, I must admit I found myself singing these childhood favorites around the house. I felt like I was right back on that family room couch with my family watching these holiday classics!

Have I peaked your interest about what’s coming up at the SaddleBrooke Singers December Concert? If so, mark your calendar for December 7 and 9, and plan to welcome the holiday season with the SaddleBrooke Singers at DesertView Theatre. And don’t forget that the new season of SaddleBrooke Singers is right around the corner. We are also still looking to add an additional piano accompanist and video technician to our group. Our rehearsals will kick off on Sunday, September 16. The SaddleBrooke Singers Organization is comprised of SaddleBrooke residents and has been presenting programs to the community for almost 25 years. For more information about the SB Singers, please contact Jay Hansen at 520-271-8542.