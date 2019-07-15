SaddleBrooke Rotary honor Oracle Ford

Barbara Barr

Members of the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke honored Mark Phelps and Oracle Ford for their support and contributions to the Fore For Kids Charity Golf Fundraiser. Oracle Ford has been such a long-time supporter of Fore For Kids that no one can ever remember when they weren’t a sponsor of the event. Oracle Ford can remember that they began supporting SaddleBrooke Community Outreach as soon as they opened their doors. But their support for the Fore For Kids Charity Golf Tournament probably began the year the tournament started in 1997.

The Fore For Kids Charity Golf Tournament raises funds for local and international children’s programs. This last year, the tournament provided after school tutoring in Oracle and tutoring jobs for high school students in San Manuel, purchased robotic equipment for the school in Catalina, helped kids get their dreams at Make a Wish Foundation, helped Little Hooves Big Hearts acquire some much needed equipment, purchased new glasses for over 200 children in rural Mexico and that’s just a start. There are so many other projects the tournament funds!

Next year’s Fore For Kids Charity Golf Tournament will be held at the Oro Valley Country Club on Monday, April 13. Be sure to save the date. Oro Valley is a private club, and this is one way you can play there! If you would like more information, please contact our Tournament Director, Gordon Wainwright, at 520-818-0805 or email him at gwainwright6@aol.com.