SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue pick-up July 5

Karyle Steele

The SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network works with Pima Animal Care Center, Pinal Animal Care Center and several rescue groups of homeless pets. We provide financial support for the medical needs and behavioral training of the pets to get them healthy and adopted.

We have a monthly pick-up service.

Items we CAN accept:

Clean bath size towels, blankets, crates and pads, pet beds, pet food, water bowls, toys, pet medication (must not be expired), pet coats and sweaters, leashes, collars, harnesses, grooming tools, pet gates, Xpens, puppy pads, E-collars and training tools.

Items we CANNOT accept:

Comforters and quilted items, hand towels, wash cloths, rugs with rubber backing, electric blankets, pillows or chair pads, mattress covers, carpeting and sheets.

Pick up takes place the first Friday of every month. Just email 2tftsmom@gmail.com or call 520-548-7861 to arrange a pick-up. Please contact us by noon on the Thursday before the requested pick-up date so that we can arrange the most efficient schedule. Just place it in your driveway by 8:00 a.m. on the day of pick-up and we will do the rest.

Empty prescription containers can be dropped off at 63701 SaddleBrooke Blvd at Mezzabyte Computers Suite U, or Dentistry by Design Suite M in the commercial center. Please remove all labels prior to donating. These are recycled by rescue groups.

Join us at info@sbpetrescue.com or www.sbpetrescue.com.

Desperately seeking…

The Wags and Walkers group hopes to begin donation collection for this fall’s ‘I Don’t Want It’ sale in early July. All proceeds from this sale always go to benefit the pets at Pima Animal Care Center. We’re looking for garage storage space from July to mid-October (depending on the event date). Is there a snowbird who would lend their garage while away? Or perhaps you have an empty casita or rental? This is a one-time event commitment.

We are also looking for a volunteer interested in coordinating this year’s jewelry/boutique sales. You would be responsible for going through all jewelry and boutique donations and pricing them for the sale. You will have responsibility for the sale space and coordinating the volunteers on the day of sale. You’ll have volunteer assistance prior to and at the sale. We are only asking for a one-time event commitment.

This is the perfect opportunity to help out a wonderful long standing fundraiser. Please pay it forward and help us continue this tradition.

If you can help, please contact Jan Pede at jhpede@gmail.com.

Another happy tail

Carole Rossof

Sweet Oscar was found as a stray on the southside of Tucson. One of Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary rescue friends found him and recognized that he was special and asked Cherished Tails to take him in. One of the fosters of this group gladly opened up her home. This was a wonderful decision on her part.

Oscar got along great with the other cats and dogs in the house. He was so loving to the foster mom and her children; he was just too irresistible not to be loved. He was then checked out by the vet; vaccinated neutered, and healthy and adoption ready.

Oscar made his debut at Adopt Love Adopt Local this past April. Everyone who met him loved him like crazy. It was love at first sight for Oscar and his new mom. He’s now residing in the Catalina Foothills and is a very spoiled only kitty. This little orphan boy is now king of the castle and living the dream.