SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network needs some of your space

Karyle Steele

SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network is in desperate need of storage space here in SaddleBrooke. Holding space is needed for all donated items received [such as linens, pet beds and pet food] until they can be transported to the various shelters and rescue groups that we supply. This would not take up more than a one car space of a two-car garage. The space would be controlled by the owner as to who may have access.

Please consider this request for space. SaddleBrooke residents have always stepped up in the past when there is a plea from the Network for help. If we are unable to secure a place by January 1, we may have to rent from a storage facility. This is contrary to our mission statement which has always stated that 100% of all funds raised will go to pet rescue and pet health.

If you have available space, please contact Jan Pede at jhpede@gmail.com or Karyle Steele at 2tftsmom@gmail.com for more information.

Monthly pickup notice

Karyle Steele

The Network works with Pima Animal Care Center, Pinal Animal Care Center and several rescue groups of homeless pets. We provide financial support for the medical needs of the pets to get them healthy and adopted.

We have a monthly pick-up service of gently used clean towels, linens, blankets (no electrics), sheets, pet supplies such as carriers, clean pet beds, pet food. No foam (except for memory foam beds) or poly-filled items please.

New: Empty prescription containers can now be dropped off at 63701 SaddleBrooke Blvd at Mezzabyte Computers Suite U or Dentistry by Design Suite M in the commercial center. Make sure the labels have been removed.

This takes place the first Friday of every month. Just email 2tftsmom@gmail.com or call 520-548-7861 to arrange the pick-up. Please contact us at least one full day before the requested pick-up date so that we can arrange the most efficient schedule. Just place it in your driveway by 8:00 a.m. on the day of pick-up and we do the rest.

Join us at info@sbpetrescue.com.

The next pick up date is December 7.

What is a microchip and why is it important?

Jan Pede

This summer SaddleBrooke saw a large increase in the number of stray animals in our community. For most of these pets, their return was ensured because they were micro-chipped. But a few were not, so this seemed like an appropriate time to remind all pet owners of the importance of micro-chipping your pet. So, what is a microchip?

*It is a rice-sized, radio-frequency identification device (RFID) implanted just under the skin between your pet’s shoulder blades.

*It is not a GPS tracking device.

*It does not store the owner’s contact information.

*Unlike a tag and collar, it cannot be removed or lost.

*Each chip has a unique ID number which must be registered by the owner.

*The cost of a microchip may be the difference in returning your pet to its family.

One in three family pets are lost at some point and 90% of them are never returned without ID. A collar and tag are important, but a microchip cannot be removed.

Having a microchip can be the difference between lost and found for your pet. But they work like any other form of identification, meaning the information tied to it has to be correct. While implanting your pet is the first step, ensuring all the contact information is registered and accurate plays a crucial role in reuniting families.

You need to register your pet’s microchip, but you do not need to register with the microchip manufacturer. There are free non-profit microchip registries, such as www.foundanimals.org which provide the same service at no cost to the owner.