Leslie Rocco

Cora is the sweetest lady who needs her own family to love. She’s great with all humans but would do better as an only dog. We don’t know what happened in her past, but she’s afraid of aggressive dogs. Cora likes to walk but doesn’t require lots of exercise. She’s a healthy 27 pounds and is nine or ten years old.

You only need to look into her eyes to know she’s a good girl who wants nothing more than to be loved. Contact Leslie at rescuemelady@gmail.com 724-689-9843.