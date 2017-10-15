SaddleBrooke Marketplace Update

Sherry Jackson, RCI Corporate Communications

SaddleBrooke residents may be wondering what’s happening with the new 17.4-acre Fry’s Marketplace shopping center at the main entrance to the SaddleBrooke community, on the corner of Eagle Crest Ranch Road and SaddleBrooke Blvd. Well, we’ve got the answers!

Fry’s has closed on the land. The site has been graded and utilities are currently being installed, says James R. Pederson with the Pederson Group, the developer of the project. However, Fry’s is delaying construction of the 78,848-square foot store until sometime in 2018. Once Fry’s begins construction of its building, construction on the additional shops will take place.

In addition to the Fry’s Market place, the 120,000-square foot center is expected to include four outlying pad sites and a Fry’s Fuel Center with seven gas pumps along with 26,000 square feet of additional retail space. While no tenants are ready to be announced yet, Pederson says they are in talks with a hair salon, sandwich shop, dessert shop, urgent care, nail salon and pizza restaurant.

For updates and to follow progress on the shopping center, check out its Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/SaddleBrookeMarketplace/.