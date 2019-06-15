SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club – 5,6,7,8

Linda Weiss

SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club would like to spotlight our amazing dance leaders! They are a vital part of our club and we greatly appreciate them. We currently have 16 active leaders and more are stepping up. It is this depth of leadership that allows our club to provide dances at every level. They select their favorite dances to lead, then call out the steps for the class members to follow. It’s a great way for them to learn the dances and give support to the club. If this sounds like fun to you, we are always welcoming new dance leaders and would love to have you join us. We even offer a Dance Leadership Clinic to help you learn the basics of leading a dance. Of course, if being a leader is not for you, we encourage you to just come and dance with us. Our website explains the four levels, from novice to intermediate dancers. Annual dues for our club are only $10! Please check out the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club at www.sbldc.weebly.com or contact Anne Romeo at anne.mcgeorge@yahoo.com.