SaddleBrooke Health Fair marks 20 years – October 14

Volunteers are the key to the ongoing success of the SaddleBrooke Health Fair, and there is still time to sign up. Email Sally Sample at samplesaly@aol.com. Shifts are 90 minutes of fun.

The SaddleBrooke Health Fair celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday, October 14, from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the SaddleBrooke One clubhouse. Parking is at MountainView with luxury coaches shuttling between MountainView and SaddleBrooke One. Shuttles run until 1:30 p.m. to allow time for fairgoers to have lunch at the Road Runner. Parking for golf carts and cars with handicap stickers is at SaddleBrooke One.

College of Pharmacy

The University of Arizona College of Pharmacy will be back, by popular demand, to offer free screenings for diabetes, cholesterol, hypertension, medication reviews and more.

Medication and Eyeglass Drop

Bring your old medications for proper disposal and used eyeglasses for donation. Only pills will be accepted – no containers, no liquids, no needles.

Free Medication Safes and Sharps Containers

Giveaways at the Health Fair are always an attraction, and this year the Catalina Community Coalition will offer free sharps containers and medication safes while supplies last.

Immunizations and Diagnostic Lab Tests

* Flu – standard, high dose or quadrivalent

* Pneumonia and pneumonia Prevnar 13® booster

* Shingles vaccine

* Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) booster

An appointment is needed for the shingles vaccine and the Tdap booster. Call Walgreens at 520-825-7747, and Stephanie or Rob will make arrangements. Always check with your physician to determine if a vaccine is appropriate for you.

In addition to flu and pneumonia shots, HealthWaves offers lab and allergy tests for a reasonable price. Lab tests include complete blood count, prostate, hemoglobin, thyroid, rheumatoid arthritis, C-reactive protein and more. Allergy tests cover both inhalants and food. A complete list, including any fasting requirements, will be emailed to residents and is posted at www.sbseniors.org.

Free health screenings

This 20th anniversary year features a large selection of screeners to conduct free tests and assessments. In addition to the U of A College of Pharmacy, these screeners will be present:

* Healthy Skin Dermatology, underwriter of the Health Fair, will do free skin cancer screenings.

* Premier Hearing Center offers free hearing tests and will clean and check hearing aids.

* Banner-University of Arizona Ophthalmology will screen for cataracts, glaucoma and other eye disease.

* Dentists offer oral cancer screening.

* Golder Ranch Fire will do blood pressure screening and discuss accident prevention.

* TMC for Seniors will conduct Dexa Scan assessments for osteoporosis.

* Ted Robu offers mini-massages and assesses massage therapy for your issues.

* The Lion’s Club will do a high-tech vision test.

* Dr. Fishkind will screen for cataracts.

* Bluemoon Acupuncture conducts medical pulse analysis.

* Vital Moves gives balance tests.

* W&W Physical Therapy conducts Fall Risk Assessments.

New attendees

Several new attendees join this year’s fair. One is Fran the Gopher with her transportation service.

Another new exhibitor, Rejuv Medical Southwest, specializes in regenerative medicine which combines the latest technology with your body’s innate healing capacity. Learn about orthopedic stem cell treatments, prolotherapy and platelet rich plasma (PRP).

The Pain Institute of Southern Arizona can discuss management of chronic pain, including radial frequency ablation during their first year at the fair.

Nutrition will be the focus of Teeter Consulting and Heart4Life. You can discuss neurology and neurosurgery at Western Neurosurgery. The University of Arizona’s Cancer Center will provide information on oncology. Pima Heart Physicians will present cardiac information related to both prevention and treatment.

Mini-Seminars at Tennis Pavilion

9:30 a.m. – Dr. Sheftel on Detecting Skin Cancer

10:15 a.m. – Dr. William Fishkind on Aging Eyes and Current Treatment Techniques

11:00 a.m. – Dr. Hoang Thai, Breakthroughs in Cardiac Care

Shuttles will stop near the Tennis Pavilion on their regular rounds.

The YMCA brings guidelines on diabetes prevention; Dr. Robert McCallum will be present with the latest in gastroenterology. Fairgoers can also learn about orthopedics with physicians from Tucson Orthopedics.

Meet with representatives from assisted living, physical therapy, rehabilitation, neurology, oncology, gynecology, Alzheimer’s, senior placement services and financial, legal and insurance assistance.

Screeners and exhibitors will be identified with a “Years of Service” ribbon. When you notice someone who has been coming to the Health Fair for 10, 15 or even 20 years, please thank them for their ongoing commitment to our community.