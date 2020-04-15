SaddleBrooke Gift Shop: Home of Your Artists, Crafters and Writers

Linda Whitehead and Russell Stokes

If you, like most of us, have ever had a friend or family member’s birthday catch you unprepared or have ever needed a last-minute hostess or other gift, the SaddleBrooke Gift Shop offers handy and quick solutions. Our talented artists, crafters, and writers, all residents of SaddleBrooke, offer an extensive array of unique and handmade gifts as well as greeting cards for virtually every occasion, including ones left blank so you can write your own sentiment or note inside.

Our gift items range from very small to quite large, from practical to pure fantasy, from lovely embroidered aprons and dish towels to tiny rainbow-hued geckos. You can select handmade walking sticks in charming designs or beautifully hand painted silk scarves, pottery, floral arrangements, or even children’s toys.

Don’t forget to shop for yourself, too. Add to your décor with elegantly-mounted photographs (including many taken of SaddleBrooke and other local scenery along with local fauna and flora) in varying sizes, wall mirrors in pottery frames, wooden bowls and cheese boards inlaid with turquoise designs, decorative magnets, table-runners, Southwest wall hangings, and more. We even have unusual wreaths, including one made of wine corks and another from tennis balls!

Browsing is delightful, because there is so much to see. Our jewelry makers will surprise you with the variety of pieces you aren’t likely to find in a retail store. Check out our copper bracelets and those made from heirloom silverware, intricate beadwork, necklaces made from various stones, plus earrings and rings that are sure to please. It could be that you’ll find something that was just made for you!

If looking for a new and different game to play, you will find several at the gift shop, as well as accessories for other games such as card holders for canasta, etc. We also offer books from SaddleBrooke’s talented authors including fiction, fantasy, poetry, and local history.

There is assorted apparel for adults and children including infants, purses for all ages, and such useful items as an organizer to pack your meds or vitamins for travel or a water bottle holder with shoulder strap for your walks.

There are far too many items available to list all of them individually so we invite you to visit the gift shop and find other treasures for yourself. The SaddleBrooke Gift Shop is located near the Country Club in SaddleBrooke One, right next door to the Fitness Center and is staffed by your local artists and artisans who volunteer their time. Ask the person on duty if you need suggestions or help finding something, or just browse our fascinating stock. The shop is currently open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Come see us!