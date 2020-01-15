SaddleBrooke Francophiles Celebrate the Advent of the Holiday Season

Pat Smith

November and December are filled with tradition, and fun with family and friends. With the SaddleBrooke Francophiles, we celebrate the beginning of the holiday season in our own special traditions. On Nov. 16, we participated in our annual French Progressive Dinner, with each member creating a unique French dish using their culinary talents. The evening began at the home of Pat Smith, with special hors d’oeuvres for everyone. For the entree segment of the dinner, we were hosted by Gave and Mylinda Guillen, Larry and Chris Crum, Rudi Faller, and Liz Denbo, and Mike and Trish Reilly. The final stop for the dessert portion was at the home of Lennie Good, where an abundance of French desserts were on display and devoured. A delicious evening was enjoyed by everyone!

Our annual holiday brunch was held on Dec. 15, and each guest brought a variety of seasonal dishes to share, which was supplemented by several holiday beverages. This gathering is always fun and gives us all a chance to celebrate the season with fun, good will, and continued friendship.

The new year bodes well for our group, with lots of great activities on our calendar of events. On Jan. 18, our first ever French Bread/Puff Pastry Extravaganza will happen, with members creating unique dishes and fillings for these two main ingredients. Should be great fun! On Feb. 8, we will be participating in the SAACA Botanical Gardens Event, a very special annual activity that showcases Tucson’s many fine restaurants.

We will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with a Chocolate Party and French film on Feb. 15. The chocolate fountain will be flowing with many delightful food tidbits for dipping and tasting. Yum! Out first ever Heritage Day Celebration will happen on March 21, followed by a fun Scavenger Hunt and Fete du Citron on April 18. Diners a la Maison will be on March 11 and April 29. These are chaired by Mylinda Guillen.

For more information about the SaddleBrooke Francophiles, please call Pat Smith 825-2409. It is not necessary to speak French to belong to our group; we enjoy French culture and all that it entails. Vive la France!