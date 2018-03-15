SaddleBrooke CycleMasters remember Lieutenant Colonel Dennis A. Peterson

Marty and Lynette Herbert

The SaddleBrooke CycleMasters are proud to honor the memory of our dear friend Lieutenant Colonel Dennis A. Peterson with the placement of a Ghost Bike on the east side of Oracle Road just north of Rancho Vistoso Boulevard. Dennis was injured while riding his bicycle and died partially as a result of those injuries at the age of 75 on June 2, 2016.

As a retired Air Force officer, Dennis took his love of cycling internationally, cycling France, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria and Hungary. One of the joys of his life was attending the Tour de France three times. Dennis was also an avid runner for 27 years and enjoyed supporting his beloved USC Trojans. He is survived by his wife Vivian, son Ron, daughter Sue, as well as his grandchildren Frankie and Colton. Dennis is fondly remembered and greatly missed by all of his friends in SaddleBrooke.

Thank you to Mike Brenny, Bud Chase, Lynette Herbert, Marty Herbert and Bob Halk who contributed to the placement of this bike and encourage all to be safe out there.