SaddleBrooke CycleMasters is a very active bicycling community but we are most proud of the contributions to our neighbors. Through our members volunteering to deliver the Progress each month, we are able to donate a total of eighteen bicycles plus helmets each year to the elementary schools in San Manuel, Mammoth and Oracle. Each school chooses a student in each grade, first through sixth, based on student improvement, attendance, citizenships, etc. A large thanks to CycleMaster Ken Perkins for all the effort in making this program a success each year.

CycleMasters hosts annual trips to several locations both domestic and abroad. In September a group of eight members rode the annual Mountain to Desert Ride beginning in Telluride, CO and ending 106 miles later in Gateway, CO. All down-hill! Well, mostly.

Our next club trip was to Las Vegas in November, wonderfully orchestrated by Ted and Gloria Belanger. We were welcomed by the Embassy Suites with ample room for our bikes and great amenities. We enjoyed two days of bike riding through Red Rocks Canyon on the first day and the next day on the River Mountains Loop Trail with lunch at the Railroad Pass Casino. While guests of the hotel, we were happy to support their Toys for Tots Christmas Charity and donated two children’s bikes.

December was highlighted by our monthly social and the induction of our new officers Bob Salas as president, Susan King as vice president, Skip Brauns as treasurer and B.J. Murray as secretary. Thanks to all the outgoing officers for an awesome two years.

Ride safely! For more additional ride and club information please visit us at saddlebrookecyclemasters.org.SaddleBrooke CycleMasters’ community contributions