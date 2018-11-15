SaddleBrooke CycleMasters Awards Dinner Dance

SaddleBrooke CycleMasters celebrated the 2017/2018 season end with our annual Awards Dinner Dance on April 23. A special thanks to Chairperson Sharon Hoff and her co-chairs Kay Erb and Gloria Balanger for arranging this enjoyable event. Such a big success with over 70 in attendance. Thanks also to the SaddleBrooke One Vista staff for contributing to this beautiful evening with friends.

President Michael Brenny began the awards ceremony with the presentation of the 2017 Cyclist of the Year to Marty Herbert. Marty cycled 7,492 miles in 2017, his best year ever. He also volunteers his photography and publicity skills to the club. Marty’s welcoming, positive and encouraging attitude along with his great leadership skills quickly made him the unanimous choice among the committee of seven previous winners.

The award for 2017 Most Improved Cyclist was presented to Susan King. While relatively new to both SaddleBrooke and CycleMasters, Susan quickly became very active and committed to improving her skills. She purchased a new bike and began cross training. Soon Susan was going “over-the-hill” and leading faster riders on weekly rides. Well-deserved, Susan.

Although not yearly awards, two special plaques were awarded for 2017. The first 2017 President’s Service Award was presented to David Carrigan for his outstanding skills in launching the club’s new interactive website saddlebrookecyclemasters.org. The second 2017 President’s Service Award was presented to Lynette Herbert for designing our new SaddleBrooke CycleMasters logo and designing the new jersey.

Thanks also to all who volunteer throughout the year, those in board and advisory positions, along with our many service projects including the litter removal on SaddleBrooke Drive, the delivery of the Progress, awarding of bikes to our deserving elementary students and all with our charitable partners.

As we welcome back our vacationing members, be safe out there with the increase in traffic and cyclists.