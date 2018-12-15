SaddleBrooke Ceramics Club wishes all a Happy Holiday

Jill Conklin

December already but don’t fret, there is still time to do some last-minute gifts. The pouring and firing teams have been hard at work so that the members can produce beautiful, one-of-a-kind pieces. Not a member yet? Please plan to visit us at the Recreation and Activities Fair January 19, 2019. The first Beginner’s Class for 2019 is scheduled for February 12 and 20 (two-day class). The classes are limited. Come see us today for information and to sign up as they do fill up.

Mark your calendars: December 10-21 is the time to cast your ballots for the 2019 Board for SCC. January 9 is the annual meeting, luncheon and membership renewal ($20 for 2019). This is a great time to connect with returning members as well as our new members who have joined throughout the year.

Extended hours trial: In the month of December we will be open until 5:00 p.m. on the following: 12/3, 12/5, 12/13 as well as 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, 12/8 and 12/15. We will add and rotate the days over the next few months and see what works for you, our valued members.

The SaddleBrooke Ceramics Club (SCC) was organized to assist residents in SaddleBrooke One and SaddleBrooke TWO in developing their interest and skills in ceramics. This is a great opportunity to meet others in the SaddleBrooke community. We welcome new members of all skill levels. No prior experience is necessary. If you are a current member and have not been up to the ceramics room lately, please come back. Your experience and knowledge are a value to our membership.

The club has three kilns and several hundred molds. There is plenty of space in the SaddleBrooke TWO Arts and Crafts Complex conducive to learning, socializing and having a fun time. Our members learn from each other while forming friendships that last a long time. Our club is maintained by volunteers and volunteer opportunities are available to be more involved with the club. We offer classes for all levels (beginner to advanced) and social events throughout the year.

The membership fee is only $20. For more information, please stop by and visit with the daily monitor and see our facility.

SaddleBrooke Ceramics Club (SCC) meets at the SaddleBrooke TWO Arts and Crafts Complex Quartz Room Monday-Friday, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

SCC website is coming soon.