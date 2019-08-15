SaddleBrooke author publishes two books

Local author and poet Stuart Watkins published Supernatural Stories, which includes stories told to him by his former students as well as some of his personal experiences with dreams that came true, conversations with deceased relatives and other strange experiences. This book is available in the SaddleBrooke gift shop for $10 and through Amazon. Watkins’ second book, Come Walk With Me, takes the reader through an unusual school of creative writing that invites the reader to create, explore and have fun page by page. No shoes are required in this school. This book is also available in the SaddleBrooke gift store for $8 and on Amazon. Watkins has won awards for his poetry and served as the poetry judge for the Utah State Society of Poetry. Watkins is a member of the SaddleBrooke Writer’s Group.