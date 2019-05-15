Ron’s energy saving tips

Brianne Spaeth

SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary’s own Ron Lenz serves as chairman of the SaddleBrooke TWO Energy Task Force in order to help provide a cost benefit analysis of the usage of energy for SaddleBrooke TWO here in SaddleBrooke. Ron and the other members of the Energy Task Force came up with many ways for SaddleBrooke TWO to save money each year. Following these few easy principles, we could even save money in our very own homes.

Ron’s 5 easy ways to save on utility costs at home:

1. Pay attention to your electric bill. Your utility may charge different rates for usage (kWh) and demand (kW) depending on the time of day.

2. Replace incandescent, halogen and fluorescent lights with LED (50-85% less electricity usage, longer life and less heat given off). Use Energy Star appliances.

3. Set room temperatures for both cost and comfort seasonally; setting temperatures slightly higher in the summer and lower in the winter saves three to ten percent. Use ceiling fans.

4. Replace older A/C units (10-SEER) for newer (15-SEER and higher) models saves 33% or more.

5. Invest in solar whenever possible for home electricity and pool heating needs. Take advantage of tax credits and rebates.