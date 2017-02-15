Ronald McDonald joins Rotary Fore For Kids Tournament!

Tim Morsani

Rotary’s nineteenth annual Fore For Kids Charity Tournament has truly become a celebrity golf event. In addition to Honorary Rotarian Lute Olson, the world famous Ronald McDonald will add his cachet to this fun SaddleBrooke event. Kaiser Garage Doors and Bruegger’s Bagels have already contributed for the pleasure of being in Lute’s foursome. Golfers (ladies and men) should sign up soon or risk being left out of this annual charity celebration.

The format has been changed for 2017 to make it even more fun. A handicapped Shambles allows players to pick the best drive, just like in a scramble; after the drive, each golfer plays her/his own ball into the hole. The $110 entry fee provides green fees, lunch, closest-to-the-pin awards, cart if you need it and some serious prize money – the richest in SaddleBrooke.

April 7 is the date – deadline for entry forms is March 25. Checks will be made out to the SaddleBrooke Rotary Club Foundation – a 501 (c) (3) organization. All proceeds from the silent auction will go to Tucson’s Ronald McDonald House. The balance of your contributions will be used to fund scholarships for local students or distributed to youth-centered organizations in northern Pima/southern Pinal counties. Contact Rotarian Fred Lowy for more information; phone 360-907-5778 or email fredlowy@wbhsi.net.