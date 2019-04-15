Resurrection Church in SaddleBrooke Celebrate Easter

Liz Boyd

Because our usual meeting site is not available, there will be no SaddleBrooke service on Easter Day. However, church members and guests will still be celebrating Easter together. A bus will leave the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse at 8:15 a.m. and take some 40 people to attend the 9:15 a.m. Easter service at our sister location, Resurrection Church of Oro Valley, located at 11575 N. 1st Avenue. This will be an Easter Cantata service with seasonal music.

Resurrection at SaddleBrooke is an all-denominational church that holds services in the Vermilion Room of the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. To reserve a place on the Easter bus, sign up at any Sunday service from now through Palm Sunday, April 14.

Other Holy Week activities at the Oro Valley Church include: an Easter Cantata service at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13; services at 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Maundy Thursday, April 18; services at 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Good Friday, April 19 and an Easter Vigil at 5:00 p.m. on April 20. On Easter Day, in addition to the 9:15 service, there will be a Sunrise Service at 6:00 a.m. and others at 7:45 and 10:45 a.m.

Visitors of any faith background are always warmly welcomed at Resurrection Church in SaddleBrooke.