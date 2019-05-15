Residents Score At Oro Valley Spring Triathlon

Karin Bivens

SaddleBrooke residents Diane Wagner, Len Kershaw, Dave Taylor and Rodger Bivens competed in the Oro Valley Sprint Triathlon on Saturday, March 23, and Karin Bivens volunteered. The weather was ideal although chilly in the morning at the start of the 400M swim. Following the swim, participants biked 14.4 miles from the Oro Valley Aquatic Center on Calle Concordia, to La Canada, onto Lambert Lane, then onto Oracle Rd. and back to Calle Concordia for two loops finishing in the transition area. After returning their bikes to the bike rack, they then ran 5K (3.1 miles). In addition to the Sprint Tri, there was a Mini-Tri for kids and for adults, a Duathlon and a Kids’ Splash and Dash. Over 300 participants in all competed in the various events. All four SaddleBrooke competitors made the podium. Diane Wagner (2nd W70-74), Dave Taylor (2nd M70-74), Len Kershaw (3rd M75-79) and Rodger Bivens (2nd M75-79). All are members of the SaddleBrooke Swim Club and the SaddleBrooke Cyclemasters. These clubs contribute greatly in helping to improve their skills through opportunities to train together as well as receiving support, encouragement and camaraderie. Many thanks to “On Your Left Fitness” for putting on the event, to the Oro Valley Police Department for maintaining traffic control, to Golder Ranch Fire Department for being there to assist, for all the volunteers with whom this event could not happen and to friends and family who cheered on participants. Thank you, also, to the Town of Oro Valley and the Oro Valley Aquatic Center.