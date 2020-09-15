Remember Our Fallen U.S. Veterans

Wreaths Across America

When a volunteer places a wreath on a veteran’s grave on National Wreaths Across America (WAA) Day, we encourage them to speak that veteran’s name aloud, thank them for their service and sacrifice, and reflect on that person and their life. Along with our wreath-laying ceremonies at cemeteries throughout the country, WAA also holds a number of special memorial ceremonies, including:

Special memorials held at Pearl Harbor, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pa.

The HART Ceremony (Honoring Allies and Remembering Together) is conducted each year to honor veterans of our nation’s allies in WAA-hosted statehouse ceremonies in nearly all 50 states

Honor Those Who Serve

Wreaths Across America conducts several programs to honor our veterans, including our popular “Thanks-A-Million” campaign, which distributes free thank-you cards to people all over the country to share with veterans as a simple thank-you for their service.

Teach our Children the Value of Freedom

Wreaths Across America is committed to teaching younger generations about the value of their freedoms and the importance of honoring those who sacrificed so much to protect those freedoms. Our convoy to Arlington stops at many schools along the way. We offer learning tools, interactive media projects, and opportunities for schools, 4-H, scouts, and other youth groups to participate in our efforts.

Sponsorships are $15 each. Proceeds place a wreath at one of the participating cemeteries; help support our fundraising partners, educational and veterans’ services outreach.

Schedule of Events

Saturday, December 19, 10 a.m.

Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Marana, AZ 85653

Individual = 1 Wreath is $15

Location ID: AZAZM Fundraising Group ID: AZ009

Please make checks payable to:

Wreaths Across America

PO Box 249

Columbia Falls, ME 04623

Call 877-385-9504 with any questions.

Go to the website to sign up for a family wreath or a single wreath. There is more information on the website to submit for your loved one or for any veteran.

www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org

Thank you for your sponsorship and joining us in our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach!

Your Local Fundraising Group Arizona Veterans Cemetery Foundation in Marana

What does it mean to sponsor a veteran’s wreath? It means you’ll honor an American hero at one of more than 2,100 locations nationwide this year on Wreaths Across America Day. It’s a day that’s been set aside to lay wreaths at the places where we remember, honor and teach about our veterans.

We can’t do that without your support, though. Your sponsorship will ensure that a wreath is hand-crafted of all-American balsam and hand-tied with a red velvet bow here in Columbia Falls, Maine. It will then be sent to our location, where a volunteer will place it on the marker of a fallen hero. That volunteer will then say their name to ensure that the legacy of duty, service, and sacrifice of that veteran is never forgotten.

So, what does it mean to sponsor a wreath? It means you have the opportunity to join a grateful nation in saying thank you to our veterans.