Quick guide to bedbugs

Brianne Spaeth

Have you ever driven from the airport in a taxi or stayed in a hotel or Airbnb? Well, if you answered ‘yes’ to any of these questions, then you are at risk of bedbugs! This week at the rotary, Tim gave us a quick and easy plan to follow to avoid becoming affected when staying at any one- to four-star hotel.

1. Never place your suitcase on the bed or the carpeting, instead use the suitcase stand or bathtub.

2. Keep all of your toiletries in a sealable plastic bag.

3. Never have your clothes on the floor. Instead, place your dirty clothes in a black trash bag.

4. Never put your clothes into the dresser drawers, instead hang them directly into the closet (without placing onto the bed or floor).

5. Most importantly, when arriving back home, immediately throw all dirty clothes from the trash bag and even the ones that you’re currently wearing directly into the drier for 40 minutes to kill any bedbugs who may have tagged along for the ride home. Just make sure that you left a clean pair at home to change into near the drier!

Tim also recommended doing a brief investigation of the bedroom before bringing in your possessions. This included examining the mattress and running a credit card against the headboard to look for any evidence of the bedbugs. If you notice any red stains or coloring, run out of the room! This is a sure sign of a bedbug infestation. He also recommended the usage of an Active Guard Bed Liner, which you place between the boxspring and the mattress. It uses a low dosage of permethrin to kill the bugs and lasts for two years.

Tim, thank you for a very informative speech.

