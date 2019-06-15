The May 10 meeting of the Catalina Timewalkers was a celebration of Questers 75th diamond jubilee! Club members gathered at the SaddleBrooke home of Andrea Boulanger to commemorate this milestone with a Victorian tea party and presentation. Ms. Boulanger led members on a tea party trivia quiz dating back to the early 1600s and invited her guests to follow the historic timeline of tea parties throughout the years. Highlights of the presentation included Victorian tea party customs, tea etiquette, vocabulary and the use of tea party accessories. Ms. Boulanger shared with members her display of the evolution of tea strainers from bamboo basket cups to mote spoons, scissor spoons, China cup toppers and a reproduction of Eleanor Roosevelt’s two-handle strainer from 1930.

Special moments were given by members Harriet Shemer and Sylvia Munsen who shared their favorite antique tea sets with great admiration from everyone, as well as Roberta Williams who displayed several pieces from her Susie Cooper collection (the United Kingdom’s most prolific and successful ceramic designers dating back to the 1920s).

Following the presentations, members enjoyed tea party refreshments along with a sampling of a variety of British teas. Kathy Turner, treated guests to the tea party tradition of dining on freshly baked cranberry scones and the piece de resistance was an apricot glazed amaretto birthday cake adorned with candles to mark the 75 years of Questers. Ms. Boulanger gave attending members tea party favors of fragrant sachets with keepsake tags to conclude the celebration.

The Catalina Timewalkers welcomes new members. We meet on the third Friday from October through May. Exceptions are December and May when we meet on the second Friday of the month. The purpose of Questers is to stimulate the appreciation of antiques and collectibles through study and to encourage the restoration and preservation of historic landmarks. Call Sandi Newberry at 520-818-0199 if you are interested in attending a meeting or want more information.