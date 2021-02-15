Esta Goldstein

The Prescription Drug Drop-Off Program is located at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Substation. You can drop off prescriptions every second Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and fourth Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. This month’s dates are Friday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon and Tuesday Feb. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Everyone entering the facility must wear a mask. Social distancing must be observed. Medication must be in sealed plastic bags.

Our volunteers no longer will be able to assist you with filling plastic bags or preparing pills to be dropped into receptacles.

Two residents are the maximum number inside the facility at one time. Please wait outside until someone exits. Please be respectful of volunteers and residents adhering to the above guidelines.

You may contact the following volunteers: Esta Goldstein at 520-825-1181; Danna Koelling at 520-825-9678; Peggy Oglier at 520-818-6360; and Joyce Sutay at 520-488-0504.