The prescription drug drop-off dates in June are Friday, June 14 from 10:00 a.m.-noon and Tuesday, June 25 from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Drop off unused prescription drugs/pills at Pinal County Sheriff’s Substation in Mini Mart near Bank of the West.

Place pills in plastic bags sealed; no containers, liquids, cream, needles or syringes can be accepted.

Empty containers with labels removed can be dropped off at Compute Suite U or Dentistry by Design Suite M in commercial center for pet rescue use.

Questions? Call Esta Goldstein at 520-825-1181.