PPB defeats Sun City Oro Valley

On Sunday, February 12, 2017, the Pool Players of the Brooke Travel Team went to Vistoso to play against the Sun City Oro Valley Billiards Club for possession of a personalized Travel Plaque. Our teams consisted of Dominic “The Doctor” Borland and Terry Sterling, Jim “Shooter” Fabio and Fred “The Baker” Dianda, Karl “English” Knight and Paul “Bankster” Callas and Jim “Rocket Man” Donat and Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino.

Sun City Oro Valley Billiards Club has a billiards room with four beautiful nine-foot pool tables, all with very tight pockets. All our teams played well and we outlasted our opponents to the score of 29 to 19 and brought home the Travel Plaque to be hung on the wall at our pool room in SaddleBrooke. We had two teams that tied with the best record; they were Jim Fabio and Fred Dianda with nine wins and three losses and Jim Donat and Joe Giammarino also had nine wins and three losses. Congratulations to our PPB Travel Team and a big thank you to our Travel Team Captain Dominic “The Doctor” Borland for putting this Challenge Match together.

The Pool Players of The Brooke want to thank Sun City Oro Valley Billiards Club for hosting this event. You gentleman are a fun, competitive group of pool players who were very gracious. We also discussed another contest in the future.

A few of us started the day at Sunny Side Up Cafe (a PPB sponsor) for breakfast and after the match a few of us went to the Olive Garden (a PPB sponsor) for lunch. That is a good day! Rack ‘em up!