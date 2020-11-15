Stuart Watkins

Please, please adopt me on Christmas Day.

I’ll be your friendly pet,

the very best one you’ve had yet,

if you’ll just adopt me on Christmas Day.

There’s room for me in your shopping cart. I’ll place a smile in your great big heart.

Put me in a stocking with ribbons so bright.

You’ll learn to love me with all your might.

I’ve often dreamed of having a home,

don’t leave me here all alone.

Bundle me under your Christmas tree,

I’ll make you happy, just wait and see.

Please, please adopt me on Christmas Day. I knew when your eyes met mine,

you were very nice and kind.

Please, please adopt me on Christmas Day!