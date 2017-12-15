Does your Pickleball paddle need replacing? Get a quiet one

Andrea Molberg

Whether you’re new to this extremely popular sport of pickleball or been playing a while, check your paddle. You may need a new, quieter one.

SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association referee Steve Phillips wrote: “A lot of beginner and progressive players are not understanding why the ball, when hit, does not carry the same as “last week.” Paddles can age! Ask any manufacturer or their rep selling your paddle of preference. Over time core material will wear, break down and/or soften. In turn, you need more arm and shoulder to stroke and smash the ball than you did a month ago. Lobs have a different feel and dinks start staying on your side of the net. Less ‘Pop’ could mean it’s time to shop!”

If you’re in the market for a new paddle, you’ll find a list of approved ones on the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association website: spaexpress.com. A revised list of approved Pickleball paddles was released in August 2017. Paddles that fall within acceptable noise levels are approved for use on the SaddleBrooke courts.

Steve reminds us: “Not saying it’s a bad thing, (because) breaking in a paddle that fits your needs is nice, but be aware when you decide to purchase a new one, the learning curve will be starting.”

Steve also warns us not to store paddles in our hot garages, so I have to move mine.

Thanks for the tips, Steve.