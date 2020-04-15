Picacho Peak is a Wildflower Focal Point for SaddleBrooke Photographers

On Sunday, March 1, a group of 13 SaddleBrooke Photography Club members and guests carpooled from the MountainView parking lot to Picacho Peak to capture the spring wildflowers. The outing was arranged and hosted by Bernie Nagy, one of the founding members of the club. Along the way, the group stopped at mile marker 11 on East Park Link Drive to photograph stunning wildflowers along the roadsides.

After arriving mid-morning at beautiful, sunny Picacho State Park, the photographers went to several locations to capture the blooms along the trails, in the meadows, and up the hillsides. With the warm weather and sunlight, the bright yellow and orange poppies, lupines, and other wildflowers glowed with color. For the first photos, the group hiked part of the Sunset Vista Trail with its panoramic views.

Not only the views high and in the distance, but low and to the ground offered subjects to photograph. Besides the large areas of poppies dotted with lupines, there were white desert chicory, white jewelflowers, pink filaree, purple scorpionweed, yellow fiddlenecks, and of course, the ever-present brittlebushes and creosote bushes in bloom. The photographers continued shooting at several more locations and broke into smaller groups with the more experienced photographers giving pointers to newcomers and beginners. All kinds of equipment were used from professional cameras, to point-and-shoot models, and smartphones.

Around noon, the club members paused for a picnic lunch at the Sunset Day Use area, sharing their images and thoughts of the trip. “Beautiful drive and many photo ops, including a stunning Arizona highway filled with cactus varieties and beautiful displays of Mexican gold poppy, Coulter’s lupine, and lovely brittlebush glowing in the warm park sun!” commented Marcia Crabb.

All in all, it was a delightful day, and the photographers returned home with countless images, fond memories, and new-founded friendships. Club member Joe Tomasello said, “The field trip led by Bernie Nagy was great! We saw the best spots for orange, yellow, purple, and red wildflowers blooming along the trails.”

The SaddleBrooke Photography Club is for all levels of photographers and has an open studio on Wednesday and Friday mornings in the Agate Room of SaddleBrooke TWO. There are also planned outings throughout the year and a general meeting once a month. For more information on joining the club, check www.SaddlebrookePhotographyClub.com.